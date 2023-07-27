California State Parks will receive $24.8 million for state-established outdoor recreation priority projects from the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund, said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
“California State Parks is thrilled to be receiving a portion of this federal funding as public demand for access to outdoor recreation continues to grow every year,” said Armando Quintero, California State Parks director. “The department received a large number of applications for funds and will be working to prioritize those with the greatest need in the coming months.”
In anticipation of this funding, State Parks conducted an extensive statewide competitive grant application process resulting in 77 applications requesting $154.5 million. Applications received by the June 2023 deadline are under review and will be funded by this recent allocation.
