State officials have announced that mask mandates will be lifted for unvaccinated individuals in most settings on March 1, and new mask policies will be rolled out for schools and childcare facilities on March 12.
The changes mean that masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, with some exceptions, on March 1, but will be “strongly recommended” for all individuals in most indoor settings, officials announced on Feb. 28.
Additionally, masks will not be required in schools and childcare facilities beginning March 12, but will remain “strongly recommended,” officials said.
Masks will remain required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities, officials said.
Officials noted that local jurisdictions may impose additional requirements beyond the state guidance.
The changes come amidst declining COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in the state, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“California continues to adjust its policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”
