The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is holding a public meeting in Brentwood, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Brentwood Community Center from 6 - 8 p.m. to review the details of the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP).
The DCP is the latest iteration of the state’s plans to build a tunnel through the Delta that will convey water from the Delta’s northern reaches to a forebay near Byron. From there, water will move on to the Central Valley and Southern California through the existing State Water Project (SWP) network of canals. Previously known as WaterFix, or the twin-tunnels project, Gov. Gavin Newsom reduced the project to a single tunnel last year, spurring the new initiative.
The Brentwood meeting is one of eight public sessions that DWR is holding state across the state to review the scope of the DCP. It is the only session planned for East County.
Public scoping meetings were scheduled after DWR issued the project’s notice of preparation (NOP) in January of this year. The NOP defines the projects and its objects. It also initiates an environmental impact report for the proposed project, which will determine the project’s compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, a critical step toward getting the project off the ground.
Stating that the underlying purpose of the DCP is to protect SWP water deliveries, the NOP identifies sea-level rise due to climate change, saltwater intrusion and the vulnerability of SWP infrastructure to seismic activity as primary threats. However, Delta advocates argue that drawing more freshwater from the Delta will exacerbate the saltwater intrusion, not combat it.
The full text of the NOP can be found here: www.bit.ly/thepress_tunnel.
Public comments on the NOP can also be submitted in writing and are due March 20 by 5 p.m. They may be submitted by email at DeltaConveyanceScoping@water.ca.gov, or by mail at Delta Conveyance Scoping Comments, Attn: Renee Rodriguez, Department of Water Resources, P.O. Box 942836, Sacramento, CA 94236.
For more information on the Delta Conveyance Project and other water-related issues, please visit: water.ca.gov/deltaconveyance, waterresilience.ca.gov, www.restorethedelta.org, www.stcda.org, delta.ca.gov and www.cah2oresearch.com.
The Brentwood Community Center is located at 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.
