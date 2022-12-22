Nearly $15 million of illegal cannabis products were seized in a joint state operation on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Search warrants were served to undisclosed locations by the state Departments of Cannabis Control and Fish and Wildlife, and the Antioch Police Department at four houses, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Cannabis Control.
A total of 16,614 plants were found, along with 674 pounds of processed cannabis flower, along with $11,725 in cash were seized.
