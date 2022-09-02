State urges drinkers to pick 'designated drivers' this holiday weekend to reduce DUI arrests

Three state agencies are asking anyone of legal drinking age to pick a designated driver before they party this the Labor Day weekend.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol all want to make this holiday weekend safe for all drivers and to reduce the number of drunk motorists, according to a joint press release.
“ABC’s goal is to improve overall safety in communities,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said. “Californians can do their part to keep everyone safe by planning ahead and taking alternative transportation if they plan to travel somewhere and consume alcohol.”
