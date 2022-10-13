Grants available for minority-owned small businesses

Area small businesses owned by women and people of color are encouraged to apply for a grant from the Comcast Rise program that would provide marketing, creative, technology and media help with their businesses.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 16.
According to a press release, eligible businesses must meet these criteria:
- be at least 51 percent owned by women or people of color.
- be independently owned and operated (not a franchise business).
- be registered to do business in the U.S.
- been operating for at least one year.
- be within the Comcast Business or Effectv service area.
Small businesses have been coping with the impact of COVID-19 and social unrest, among other problems. Such businesses owned by women and people of color have been hardest hit, according to a Comcast Rise press release. From February-April 2020, the National Bureau of Economic Research says that the number of Black-owned businesses declined by 41%, the number Latinx-owned businesses dropped by 32% and Asian-owned businesses by 25% compared to 21% by the general population. Comcast Rise was created to invest in the success of these businesses, the press release states.
Women own 42% of the businesses in the U.S., according to a study by the National Association of Women Business Owners. But that same study said that business is growing at only half the rate of those by men because women struggle to gain access to needed capital.
Businesses that win grants will receive the following:
- help with advertising and marketing in growing the business.
- help with media exposure for 90 days.
- computer equipment, internet, voice and cybersecurity services for 1 year.
- a monetary grant.
To date, Comcast Rise has awarded $16 million to 1,600 businesses in select metropolitan areas. Each company received $10,000 to invest in its growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.