Kaiser, workers reach tentative deal, end strike

Photo Courtesy of the National Union of Healthcare Workers

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for a new contract, ending the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California.

The new four-year agreement will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and is aimed at improving access to mental health care while recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists, including those at the Antioch facility, in their work.

Nearly 2,000 Kaiser Permanente therapists, represented by NUHW, started the ratification process Tuesday night.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription