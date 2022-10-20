Kaiser, workers reach tentative deal, end strike

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for a new contract, ending the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California.
The new four-year agreement will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and is aimed at improving access to mental health care while recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists, including those at the Antioch facility, in their work.
Nearly 2,000 Kaiser Permanente therapists, represented by NUHW, started the ratification process Tuesday night.
