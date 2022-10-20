Los Vaqueros Reservoir receives $82 million allocation from Bipartisan Infrastructure law

Press file photo

Funding from the federal government will allow the Los Vaqueros Reservoir to fund projects to improve regional water supply reliability.

The Los Vaqueros Reservoir is getting help from the federal government so it can improve regional water supply reliability and for environmental benefits.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has allocated $82 million for the expansion of reservoir as part of $203 million of total requested federal investment in this effort

“We are pleased that Congress and Reclamation have recognized the value of years of cooperative planning to expand Los Vaqueros Reservoir as a 21st-century water project to meet our needs in an uncertain future,” said Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project Board of Directors chair Angela Ramirez Holmes. “Our partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation has been immensely valuable in developing the project to this point. This next round of funding will help us across the finish line.”

