Los Vaqueros Reservoir receives $82 million allocation from Bipartisan Infrastructure law

The Los Vaqueros Reservoir is getting help from the federal government so it can improve regional water supply reliability and for environmental benefits.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has allocated $82 million for the expansion of reservoir as part of $203 million of total requested federal investment in this effort
“We are pleased that Congress and Reclamation have recognized the value of years of cooperative planning to expand Los Vaqueros Reservoir as a 21st-century water project to meet our needs in an uncertain future,” said Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project Board of Directors chair Angela Ramirez Holmes. “Our partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation has been immensely valuable in developing the project to this point. This next round of funding will help us across the finish line.”
When completed, it will increase the Los Vaqueros Reservoir capacity from 160,000 acre-feet to 275,000 acre-feet (an acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water, and add new and modified conveyance facilities to provide environmental, water supply reliability, operational flexibility, water quality, and recreational benefits.
The Los Vaqueros Reservoir Project was previously authorized for federal funding under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016. The Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority (JPA) provides governance and administration for the Phase 2 Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project. The JPA was formed in October 2021 to govern the project that would increase Bay Area and Central Valley water supply reliability, develop water supplies for wildlife refuges, and improve water quality while protecting Delta fisheries and providing additional Delta ecosystem benefits.
The Los Vaqueros Reservoir Project received the largest portion of money allocated to seven projects in the Western United States as part of federal water storage funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in November 2021.
“The expansion of Los Vaqueros Reservoir will improve water management for our federal, state, and local partners,” said Taryn Ravazzini, executive director of the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority.
