New law to protect farmworkers’ rights

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom expands the union rights for farmworkers in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers and protecting their right to vote safely in union elections.

“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” Newsom said.

AB 2183 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), in addition to the existing in-person voting process.

