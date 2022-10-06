New law to protect farmworkers’ rights

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers and protecting their right to vote safely in union elections.
“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” Newsom said.
AB 2183 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), in addition to the existing in-person voting process.
The supplemental agreement between the Newsom administration, UFW, and the California Labor Federation includes a cap on the number of card-check petitions over the next five years, and will allow the ALRB to adequately protect worker confidentiality and safety.
This additional agreement would be codified into law with a bill next year that would be supported by both the administration and the union. The agreement will be codified with additional legislation next year backed by the union and the administration.
This legislation also builds on the state’s action to support workers and advance workplace safety. Earlier this year, Newsom signed legislation that enacted wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare.
Last year, the governor signed legislation to protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas and nation-leading legislation to end exploitative piece-rate compensation for garment industry workers. The Governor also signed a measure directing Cal/OSHA to create an advisory committee to recommend state policies to protect domestic workers and a bill to ensure that workers with disabilities are paid a fair wage. In 2019, the Governor signed legislation giving child care workers the right to join a union and collectively bargain with the state.
