Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that CalRx has secured a contract with a manufacturer (CIVICA), to make $30 insulin available to all who need it. The governor also announced that California will seek to manufacture its own Naloxone.
The announcement will bring down the price of insulin by about 90%, saving cash-paying patients between $2,000 and $4,000 annually. It’ll cost the company $30 to manufacture and distribute, and that’s how much the consumer can buy it for. You don’t need a voucher or coupon to access this price, and it’s available to everybody regardless of insurance plan. This is a crucial step in not just cutting the cost for the consumer, but cutting costs across the board in order to bring cheaper prescription drugs to all Californians.
Key parts of the move include:
A 10mL vial will be made available for no more than $30 (normally $300)
A box of 5 pre-filled 3mL pens will be made available for no more than $55 (normally more than $500)
No new prescription will be needed. Californians will be able to ask for the CalRx generic at their local pharmacy or via mail order pharmacies. Pharmacies must agree to order/stock the product.
CalRx plans to make biosimilar insulins available for: Glargine, Aspart, and Lispro (expected to be interchangeable with Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog respectively)
The announcement makes good on Newsom’s promise on his first day in office – to bring down the price of prescription drugs for Californians and increase accountability and transparency in health care. Californians can learn more about CalRX on the new website.
People should not be forced to go into debt to get life saving prescriptions,” Newsom said.
“Through CalRx, Californians will have access to some of the most inexpensive insulin available, helping them save thousands each year. But we’re not stopping there – California will seek to make our own Naloxone as part of our plan to fight the fentanyl crisis.”
