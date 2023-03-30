governor logo_EDITORIAL ART

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that CalRx has secured a contract with a manufacturer (CIVICA), to make $30 insulin available to all who need it. The governor also announced that California will seek to manufacture its own Naloxone.

The announcement will bring down the price of insulin by about 90%, saving cash-paying patients between $2,000 and $4,000 annually. It’ll cost the company $30 to manufacture and distribute, and that’s how much the consumer can buy it for. You don’t need a voucher or coupon to access this price, and it’s available to everybody regardless of insurance plan. This is a crucial step in not just cutting the cost for the consumer, but cutting costs across the board in order to bring cheaper prescription drugs to all Californians.

Key parts of the move include:

