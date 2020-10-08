Hello, my name is Stephanie Williams-Rogers, and I am running for the Brentwood school district board to ensure every student receives a quality education and that our school district is responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of our community. As a parent, I know first-hand each child approaches learning in their own way and is an individual with unique perspectives and needs. This is why we need leaders who will turn over every stone to find the right solutions for improved student learning and achievement.
I am an advocate for educational equity and serve as board president of Village Community Resource Center, a local nonprofit that offers after-school programming, homework help and parent leadership classes in Brentwood. I also have a track record of public service and currently serve as Chair of Brentwood’s Park and Recreation Commission, as the city’s Youth Commission liaison, as well as District III Representative on the county’s Family and Children’s Trust Committee.
As a health care management professional, I work with government, business organizations and other key stakeholders to support youth resiliency and advance health equity. I want to bring my experience, the spirit of engaging others, and the ability to get things done to our school board. Please vote for me, Stephanie Williams-Rogers, as one of your next Brentwood School Board Trustees. (Endorsed by Brentwood Teachers Association)
– Submitted by Stephanie Williams-Rogers
