My name is Stephen Smith. After seven years of service on the ECCFPD Board of Directors in both appointed and elected positions, I am running for reelection to the Board for a full four-year term. Throughout my Board service, I have been a member on the Standing Committee on Finance. As Board vice president, I work with President Oftedal on representing the District in Legislative matters. I have been deeply involved in ECCFPD matters since 2006.
My focus is on complete implementation of the District’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, which I helped formulate in 2018. Much progress has been made since adoption in December 2018, and I intend to see the job through. Voters can find the Plan (and much more information) at www.eccfpd.org.
The first central goal of the plan is to find funding to staff three fire companies ASAP for a total of six. This would provide a level of service meeting national standards. The second central goal is to have all new development contribute adequate funding to build and staff three more stations over the next 20 years. In pursuit of the first goal, we are examining every possible alternative, even revisiting options previously considered as well as new options that have recently presented themselves.
In addition to the Fire District Board, I serve on the Contra Costa RDA Oversight Board and the Contra Costa County Treasury Oversight Committee. I am also CFO of two Foundations, including the Brentwood Library Foundation. Previous civic service includes 11 years on the Brentwood Neighborhood Committee and 10 years on the Contra Costa Transportation Board Citizens Advisory Committee.
– Submitted by Stephen Smith
