Brentwood resident Dean Javier walked out to his 1992 Toyota pickup truck recently after finishing up his shift at work like any other normal day. But upon starting his truck to go home, he immediately noticed that something was wrong.
“It sounded like I had headers installed, like a Harley,” said Javier, who only then realized that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
Javier said he felt “disheartened, angry, upset, and violated”.
“I know ‘violated’ is a strong word, but it really felt that way,” said Javier. “When someone takes something away from you without your consent or knowledge, in my opinion, it is a violation of your trust and hard work.”
Another East Bay resident, who requested anonymity, had similar sentiments when his Honda Accord, parked on the street near his home, suffered the same fate.
“Our 2007 Honda Accord was parked on the street by my son on a Thursday night, and when he started the car on Saturday morning, it sounded terrible and he turned it off. When walking up to it, I noticed some bolts on the ground. I looked underneath and saw the exhaust had been cut and the catalytic converter was gone. I did file a police report, and the officer told me that four other reports had been filed earlier that day for catalytic converter thefts. My biggest takeaway from this experience is that it is not an unusual occurrence, and the chance of getting caught seems to be small with barely any repercussions.”
The residents’ stories represent only a fraction of the number of catalytic converter thefts that have been steadily on the rise for over the past decade, statistics show.
According to data obtained from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), catalytic converter thefts increased from 152 in March 2019 to 755 a year later at the start of COVID-19 pandemic; a 396 percent increase. Only nine months later in December 2020, the number of catalytic converter thefts increased to 2,347 from 523 thefts recorded in December 2019 – a 348 percent increase. From 2019 to 2020, reported catalytic converter thefts jumped from 3,389 to 14,433 – an increase of 325 percent.
A primary reason for catalytic converter thefts, according to police and city officials, is the appeal of precious metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum. According to information obtained from precious metal website KITCO.com, the recent value of these metals showed rhodium priced at $13,700 an ounce, palladium $1,818 an ounce, and platinum at $969 an ounce, while also reaching highs last year of $27,000 an ounce (rhodium), $2,890 an ounce (palladium) and $1,266 an ounce (platinum), respectively.
“We have seen a significant increase during the pandemic,” said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. “As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices. There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals.”
As part of the converter, these metals convert vehicle emissions into less-harmful gases, and are then taken to scrap yards, and later to larger recycling facilities, where thieves may receive from $50 to $250 in scrap value depending on the amount of metal and size of the converter.
Only state-authorized core buyers are allowed to collect these converters, and the state has a list of authorized scrap yards.
“We are seeing an uptick since the beginning of the pandemic, but this type of theft has been fairly prevalent since about 2007,” said Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “No type of vehicle is immune from these thefts, it seems, but the Toyota Prius is one of our most commonly targeted vehicles.”
The Prius is a major target for catalytic converter thefts because they contain not one, but two catalytic converters, authorities said.
Additionally, as a hybrid vehicle, these particular converters tend to see less wear and corrosion than those of other vehicles with similar mileage, which could make them more appealing and valuable to thieves, experts said.
“Our agency investigated more than a dozen cases last year, and the vehicle make and model varied, but a majority were Toyotas,” said Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick. “In Brentwood, catalytic converter thefts have been sporadic throughout the year, but a majority of the thefts occurred during darkness.”
In addition to Honda Accords and the Toyota Prius (along with other Toyota models), large pickup trucks such as Ford F-250s, Ford F-350s, Ford motor homes, and delivery trucks are amongst other vehicles that are targeted most due to their higher road clearance and easier access to the catalytic converter, officials and auto experts said.
“These have good value and are easily accessible,” said a mechanic from Brentwood Muffler & Auto Repair. “Before, we would see Toyota Sequoias and other large Toyotas a few times a year for converter theft. In the years before, it seemed like every four months or so we would see a flurry of theft quote requests, but it wasn’t all year long like now. The pandemic definitely increased the amount of vehicles that have come to our facility for converter theft. It rose to about eight vehicles a month on average, and the variety of vehicles increased as well.”
While preventing this type of criminal activity is impossible, local officials and leaders h…
Catalytic converters also have oxygen sensors. During the thefts, wires are often cut and the converters are removed with force causing further damage to the vehicle’s computer system.
When a theft of this nature occurs, or if anyone sees any suspicious activity, people are asked to immediately contact local police to get a report number, and then should notify their insurance company. If cameras are not present, people are encouraged to check with neighbors, as they may have captured helpful footage to assist law enforcement in their investigation. If anyone is caught stealing a catalytic converter, it is a felony punishable by fine and imprisonment for up to a year.
