Discovery Bay was the victim of thieves last month when new LED ambience lights were stolen from the town’s main entrance on Discovery Bay Boulevard and Highway 4.
The lights — about 500 of them — cost $15,000 and were installed in October as part of a project to spruce up the town. They’re meant to be amenity lights and can be set to reflect current holiday or seasonal colors. The lights are on a wire that runs through brackets affixed to the tops of the walls on either side of the entrance. Sometime over Veterans Day weekend, the thief — or thieves — grabbed the wire and ripped the string of lights out of the brackets along the lower walls on both sides of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
For weeks, the town was left to wonder where the lights had gone. On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4, KRCA Channel 3 broadcast a news segment on the story, interviewing Mike Davies, general manager for the Town of Discovery Bay, and residents Amanda Dove and Frank Morgan. The next morning, an unidentified individual walked into the town’s offices with a trash bag full of the missing lights.
“Someone dropped the bag of lights off at our office, said they got them in Antioch,” said Davies. “They brought them in, set them down in a garbage bag. I wasn’t there at the time, staff was there, and basically that’s it. We got our lights back.”
The person who returned the lights refused to answer any questions. Town staff immediately began the process of returning the lights to their brackets but discovered some damage along the way.
“We got our lights back, but they are not in perfect condition,” Davies explained. “We do have some issues, some broken brackets, and some other issues that we can’t really identify until the company comes out and does an assessment on these. We appreciate the fact that someone came in and we got them back, because these are very expensive lights, but the total amount of damage done is not known at this time.”
The town purchased the lights from a company called Pacific Display (PD). Davies wasn’t sure if PD would charge to come out and assess the lights, nor when they would come. If repairs are necessary, an insurance claim will be filed for any amount over the town’s $1,000 deductible. Davies further noted that all leads and pertinent information had been turned over to the sheriff’s office.
The episode’s silver lining is in the uniting effect it had on Discovery Bay staff and residents. When Davies and Parks and Landscape Manager Bill Engelman began to replace the lights Thursday morning, they weren’t alone. Several residents, including Morgan, Frank Visintin and Jim Mattison all volunteered their help. The DB Steakhouse, located next to the vandalized entrance, sent over pizza for their lunch, and even hosted a re-lighting ceremony that evening to celebrate the lights’ return.
“(The celebration) included the Liberty choir in all of their holiday attire, and hundreds of residents joined in,” Dove wrote in an email to The Press. “Definitely felt like we defeated the Grinch here in Who-ville.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.