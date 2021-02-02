New Life Marina, which suffered significant damage when high winds generated by a winter storm blew through the facility on Tuesday night, Jan. 26, is seen on Bethel Island, Calif., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. One dock that harbormaster Curtis Gee estimated at 100,000 pounds was lifted out of the water and onto an adjacent levee. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
When harbormaster Curtis Gee saw the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 26, he knew it had the potential to mean trouble for the New Life Marina on Bethel Island, but even he didn’t know how much trouble the first major storm of the season would bring.
Before the night was out, the marina’s largest floating dock – weighing more than 100,000 pounds – would be blown out of the water. All that would be left was a pile of splintered wreckage resting upside down on a nearby levee.
“At 5 or 6 p.m., I saw that the weather had changed from winds at 25 miles per hour to somewhere in the 40s to 50s,” said Gee. “It was just out of nowhere. I was just checking two hours earlier, because I’m always checking, and I was seeing 25 miles per hour, which is normal out here. It’s what we get every day. When I saw 45, it was alarming because the forecasts are usually low when they predict the storms. So when I see 45, I think 50 to 55 is possible. That scared me because we never really see that.”
[Photos] Storm damage at New Life Marina in Bethel Island
As the storm built, Gee walked the docks at 9:30 Tuesday night checking for damage. He set his alarm to repeat the process at 10:30. When the alarm went off, something told Gee to stay inside.
“I was praying, and I felt like I wasn’t supposed to go down there at 10:30,” explained Gee. “The dock blew over at 10:30.”
Just five minutes later, Gee got the call that G Doc had been flipped over by the wind. His immediate concern was for two people staying on boats in the marina when the storm struck.
“I came up here and started screaming, but I could only barely hear myself, so I knew they couldn’t hear me,” Gee said. “I made contact with the one lady, but when I couldn’t make contact with the other man, I had to call the police. We finally made contact with Steve Bernhard who rode out the storm on his boat the entire night.”
Once it was determined that there were no injuries, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gee evacuated the marina due to the building materials that were still being blown about in the strong winds.
Gee estimated his losses at somewhere between $250,000 and $500,000. The marina carries liability insurance, but ensuring the dock was, he said, prohibitively expensive. A GoFundMe page was established to help offset the cost of the damage.
Revenue from the marina is used to fund the New Life Dream Center (NLDC). According to the center’s website, the center treats individuals suffering from chemical dependence and substance abuse.
“The marina solely exists to help fund and sustain our discipleship program that exists to help men and women get back on their feet,” wrote Laura Gee, NLDC president and women’s director. “G Dock housed our biggest boat slips and brought in the most revenue for the program. Without the revenue and with the unimaginable destruction that occurred, we are in a seriously compromised position. We are still recovering from the last hit we took a little over a year ago when severe weather conditions ripped through A Dock.”
Despite the setback, Curtis Gee said he is confident the marina and ministry will continue.
“We’re hoping that we can rally together, because what we do is help people,” he said. “All of our profits go into nonprofits. Our idea is to give people a new life. Having this loss puts this in jeopardy. We’re trying to tell people what we do so that maybe they can help in any way. This is not going to stop anything that we do, but it’s going to make it harder. We haven’t lost faith. We’re positive. We know where our faith resides.”
