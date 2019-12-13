A fire that started on a stove top caused extensive fire and smoke damage to a home on the 4600 block of Carnegie Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The occupants of the home escaped without injury. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that started on a stove top caused significant damage to a Brentwood home, Thursday, Dec. 12.
An incident report issued by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) indicated that a malfunctioning stove was the cause of the accidental fire on the 4600 block of Carnegie Lane.
Reported just after 5 p.m., ECCFPD crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the front door left open by the occupants of the home when they evacuated. Within minutes an orange glow could be seen through the open doorway, and the sound of glass shattering could be heard.
Video taken by ECCFPD firefighters as they entered the darkened home shows extensive fire in the kitchen with flames climbing the back wall and rolling across the ceiling.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but crews remained on scene for nearly four hours. During that time, nine calls for service were received by the district including two auto accidents, three medical calls and an electrical fire. Units from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire responded to these incidents while all ECCFPD resources were committed to the residential fire.
The kitchen suffered major fire and smoke damage, while the rest of the home was subject to moderate to heavy smoke and water damage said ECCFPD Battalion Chief Jake Gonzalez.
The occupants of the home escaped without injury.
