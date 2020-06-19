A 5-acre vegetation fire required six hours to contain and extinguish in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burning along Orwood Road, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said an illegal bonfire may have been the cause of the fire.
A vegetation fire along Orwood Road in Brentwood kept East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) crews busy for nearly six hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and then reignited several hours later.
The fire was initially reported east of the Orwood Resort around 10:30 p.m. The first ECCFPD engine to arrive reported approximately one-quarter acre of fire burning in berry bushes just north of the four large East Bay Municipal Utility District water pipes that run parallel to Orwood Road. The fire grew to nearly five acres before it was contained.
“I don’t have a definite cause,” said ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. “But it appears with the remnants around that it was an illegal bonfire and possible fireworks. I’ve got some witnesses that said kids do hang out here, and that he saw them arriving last night.”
A 5-acre vegetation fire required six hours to contain and extinguish in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burning along Orwood Road, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said an illegal bonfire may have been the cause of the fire. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A one-quarter acre vegetation fire ignited in the same location where crews batled a 5-acre blaze just hour earlier in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Burning along Orwood Road, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said an illegal bonfire may have been the cause of the initial fire. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] 5-acre vegetation fire on Orwood Rd. 6-17-2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire required six hours to contain and extinguish in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burning along Orwood Road, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said an illegal bonfire may have been the cause of the fire. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A one-quarter acre vegetation fire ignited in the same location where crews batled a 5-acre blaze just hour earlier in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Burning along Orwood Road, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said an illegal bonfire may have been the cause of the initial fire. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A pile of burning wooden pallets was found in close proximity to the fire.
Crews remained on scene until 4:30 a.m., but were recalled to the location shortly before 9 a.m. when fire was again reported. This time the fire was contained to one-quarter acre in size.
“This morning was just a rekindle from last night,” Auzenne said. “(The fire) was skunking around probably in the peat dirt. Then it hit the berries and took off.”
Peat soil will burn due to its high concentration of organic materials, and peat fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish. Fire can often burn unseen below the surface in thick peat deposits and can spread long distances before being observed.
