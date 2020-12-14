Contra Costa County has extended the deadline period for nominations of Student and Adult Humanitarian of the year to Wednesday, December 16, at 5 pm. The County will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy at the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtual event on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This year’s theme is “Silence is Not an Option.”
Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors will recognize two individuals, (1) a community member and (2) a student leader. We encourage East Bay residents to nominate an adult or a student whose accomplishments and service impact Contra Costa County, its residents and communities, and reflect the spirit of Dr. King’s work and achievements.
The deadline to submit candidates for consideration is Wednesday, December 16, 2020. To submit online nominations and learn more about the County’s celebration, including previous ceremonies and winners, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony website.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.