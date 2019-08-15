A problem with the master scheduling program at the Oakley Union School District this week, caused the schedules of nearly 1,000 students at Delta Vista Middle School to be reworked. Below is the letter Superintendent Greg Hetrick sent home to families last evening. The following is printed in its entirety.
August 14, 2019
Dear Parents, Guardians, Family and Friends,
On behalf of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees, I want to start by saying that I am sorry for any inconvenience your family has encountered as a result of the scheduling problems at Delta Vista Middle School. Unfortunately, there was a need to completely revamp the Master Schedule for all students at Delta Vista due to unforeseen errors on the original schedules which were initially believed to be fixable; however, after working through the student schedules with errors, it became clear that the only way to fix the errors and meet the individual student needs required the revamping of the Master Schedule. As a result of the changes to the Master Schedule, all 909 individual student schedules needed to be run through the scheduler again resulting in every student being issued a new schedule on Monday, August 12.
This is by no means something that we never want to have happen and we will do everything within our power to ensure that it never happens again. As a school district, we work very hard each and every day to do right by our stakeholders and to provide the best supports for our students and staff; unfortunately, our efforts fell short to start this school at Delta Vista. The staff at Delta Vista has been going above and beyond to assist our students through this transition which has been difficult for all involved. I am not going to give you excuses, instead I am going to ask that you give us a chance to make it better. We are at the middle of week three of the school year and as we adjust due to the schedule changes you can expect to get our absolute best. This was a bumpy start but I am confident that it is going to be an excellent year.
As the Superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District, I am committed to working to ensure that we achieve our vision: "A diverse learning community committed to educating and empowering today's learners and tomorrow's leaders in a safe and inclusive environment". With that being said, our focus is to provide the very best educational experience that your child deserves. On behalf of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees, I thank you for entrusting your child to our care. If you have any questions that I can answer, please contact me at (925-625-5050) or email me at ghetrick@ouesd.k12.ca.us "Working together, we do make a difference." Thanks for all that you do. Have a great day.
Respectfully,
Greg D. Hetrick
Superintendent
Oakley Union Elementary School District
