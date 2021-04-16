On Friday, April 16, at around 10 a.m., Brentwood officers responded to the area in the 700 block of Rocky Creek Terrace regarding a welfare check. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a Brentwood resident in his 40's was having a mental health crisis due to family issues. The subject threatened to use a firearm to harm himself; therefore, out of an abundance of caution Bristow Middle School in the nearby area was placed on a "lockout" for the safety of students and staff.
Police department staff used a crisis negotiator to communicate with the subject, and after several hours determined there was no threat to the subjects immediate family or a threat to public safety. In an effort to safely de-escalate the situation, the decision was made to withdrawal law enforcement resources who continued to monitor the scene from a safe distance.
At around 4:05 p.m., officers contacted the subject in his own camper trailer parked on the street, passed out, after having reportedly ingested an unknown substance. The subject was safely taken into custody without incident and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for mental health treatment. A firearm was recovered and nobody was injured as a result of this incident.
