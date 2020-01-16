Summer Lake Elementary School in Oakley — originally slated to open in time for the 2019-20 school year — has still not opened its doors, though the date when it can draws closer.
After excessive rain delayed construction last spring, Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) decided to house Summer Lake’s students at Iron House Elementary School until the new site is ready. Although there is no official opening date at this time, progress has been steady.
OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick hosted a meeting with Summer Lake PTA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to inform parents of progress.
The following updates regarding construction of the school were provided: All buildings are more than 98% complete; concrete is about 75% complete; fencing is more than 80% complete; all utilities are on site, and only gas is yet to be connected; landscaping has begun; all equipment for the school has been ordered; and as soon as the alarm system is connected, the process for setting up classrooms, library and the administration building will begin.
“Being just over a week since the holidays, more work is taking place now than did over the break,” Hetrick added Tuesday, Jan. 14. “With Christmas and New Year’s falling mid-week, there were a lot of days that everyone was gone on holiday.”
According to the Summer Lake PTA Facebook page, concrete should be completed by next week. At the Jan. 8 meeting, when Hetrick was asked if the school would open this school year, he said he has no reason to think it wouldn’t.
“Summer Lake is a beautiful school site,” Principal Erin Roberts wrote in an email to The Press. “Our staff has visited the site while under construction and is excited to be able to occupy it when it is ready. Iron House has been a helpful and gracious host during this process. Summer Lake students and families have been patient and supportive.”
“I will repeat myself in saying that our number one priority is and has to be to ensure our students are able to attend a school that is first and foremost safe and also fully equipped to support their learning,” Hetrick wrote in a letter to parents in December. “There will be only one very first day at the new Summer Lake Elementary School, and we want to ensure this is a great first day ... I will continue to work closely with Principal Roberts, providing updates of the progress, as we continue to move toward an official opening date. We remain committed to doing everything possible to open Summer Lake Elementary School as soon as it is safe to do so.”
For future updates on Summer Lake and its progress, visit ouesd.k12.ca.us/sleupdates, or call the OUESD office at 925-625-0700.
To view photo updates from the presentation given at the meeting, visit bit.ly/summerlakeupdate.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.