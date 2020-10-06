A head-on collision injured two men in Brentwood, Monday evening, Oct. 5.
One victim was flown from the scene after suffering major injuries. A second victim was transported by ground to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The collision, reported at 5:36 p.m., occurred on the 1100 block of Sunset Road just east of Sellers Avenue. The two vehicles involved, a silver Honda sedan and white Chevrolet pickup with an East Contra Costa Irrigation District emblem on the door, sustained heavy front-end damage.
The incident drew all three East Contra Costa Fire Protection District engines plus a battalion chief to the scene, and a helicopter landing zone was established at the Sunset Park Athletic Complex.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and no information regarding the cause was immediately available. Check back for updates.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.