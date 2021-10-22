Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis is recovering at home following successful surgery to implant a pacemaker as a precaution to help steady an irregular heartbeat, her office announced today.
Doctors discovered the irregular heartbeat during a series of routine preventative medical visits.
According to a statement, Burgis has been living with a congenital heart defect and was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve. She had successful valve replacement surgery in February 2019.
Burgis represents District 3, the largest of the five Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor districts. District 3 includes Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley in East Contra Costa County and Blackhawk, Diablo and Tassajara Valley in the southern portion of the county.
Burgis' office said the pacemaker surgery went smoothly and, while she will need to take it easy for a few weeks during recovery, she will not skip a beat in fulfilling the duties of her office.
"The residents of Contra Costa County, particularly those in District 3, will continue to receive the same high level of service, sound decision-making, and representation they depend on and deserve," her office said in a statement.
Her office said she thanks the medical team at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek and her physicians for their care and encourages everyone to keep up with their regular medical visits, especially during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“If I hadn’t gone in for my routine preventative appointments, I wouldn’t have known that my heart was not doing its job to its full capacity,” Burgis said in a news release. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been encouraging people to keep up with their regular exams and tests rather than waiting to get medical care. I’m glad that I followed my advice.”
Cards and well wishes may be sent to Burgis at her main office, 3361 Walnut Blvd., Suite 140, Brentwood, CA 94513, her office said.
