DISCOVERY BAY The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved the Pantages Trails housing development during a meeting on Tuesday, July 13.
“Lazares Companies is excited about the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the Pantages Subdivision Project,” said Vice President Trevor Smith. “We believe the project is a win-win for the overall Community of Discovery Bay and the future residents of Pantages. We are setting aside a significant amount of open space and providing a trail system for all to enjoy.”
The project is slated to include 277 single-family homes, two ornamental lakes, a clubhouse and miles of walking trails. The land – located at the end of Point of Timber Road in Discovery Bay – was purchased by Lazares over two decades ago and originally included waterfront homes. Hurdles to adding more docks to the Delta forced the redevelopment of the community.
“We came to a place where we (didn’t) think we could get very far and (state agencies) are not enthusiastic about one more boat being on the Delta,” Mark Armstrong, a partner in the project, informed the Town of Discovery Bay during a presentation in 2019. “We have come up with a 277-unit lake project.”
With the redevelopment of the plan, Lazares has seen it start to move forward through planning and environmental commissions, crossing another big hurdle as it received approval from the county.
