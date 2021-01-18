The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual to serve as an at-large alternate member of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s (CCCFPD) Advisory Fire Commission.
The Commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the fire chief on district service matters. The commission also serves as a liaison between the board of directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the board of directors.
Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the fire district to be considered for the appointment.
Regular meetings of the Advisory Fire Commission are held on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7:00 p.m. in Concord. The appointment will be to complete the current term ending on June 30, 2024. Commissioners are not compensated.
Application forms can be obtained from the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors by calling 925- 335-1900 or visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews on Monday, March 8, 2021. Due to COVID-19, interviews will likely be conducted telephonically. Further information about the Advisory Fire Commission can be obtained by contacting Latonia Ellingberg at lelli@cccfpd.org or (925) 941-3300 x1200 or by visiting the website www.cccfpd.org/advisory-fire-commission.
