BRENTWOOD – Brentwood police arrested an Oakley man in connection with an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.
Andrew Guidry, 38, was arrested on suspicion of trying to break into a local business on the 2400 block of Empire Ave. According to police, the party that reported him caught him trying to break in on the surveillance cameras.
Upon arrival at the scene, police interviewed Guidry, and after searching his backpack found several tools like a screwdriver, pliers and bolt cutters that police say they believe Guidry used in his attempted break-in.
