This morning at about 5:49a.m., Delta Station deputy sheriffs responded to multiple reports of a person pointing a gun in the Starbucks located on the 14800 block of Highway 4 in Discovery Bay.
There were reports that there were several people inside the store at the time the suspect entered.
One customer ran into one of the bathrooms, locked the door, and called Sheriff’s Dispatch.
At the time, it was first believed the employees were possibly hiding in a back office, but it was later discovered they had escaped out the backdoor shortly after the suspect entered the business.
Deputies quickly set up a perimeter and made announcements for the suspect to surrender. The suspect was seen pacing back and forth inside. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Antioch Police Department and the CHP. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team also responded.
At about 7:04a.m. , the suspect opened the back door and eventually stepped outside. A react team of deputies entered through the front door and was able to rescue the customer who was still inside the bathroom.
The suspect was initially non-compliant, but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
A loaded handgun was found in one of the bathrooms during a safety sweep of the business.
The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Lamont Lomack of Hayward. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges: false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by person prohibited, carrying a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm, and parole violation. Lomack is currently on parole for kidnapping. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.