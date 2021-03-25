A suspect is in police custody after a man was attacked with a knife on Bethel Island a few hours before dawn, Thursday, March 25.
Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a location on Taylor Road at 4:43 a.m. and arrived to find a 56-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and face. The victim, who was not identified, was flown from the scene to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim was expected to survive.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Elijah Phillips, fled the scene but was located by deputies a short time later. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
An incident report released by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District indicated that a second person was treated for cuts to the hand. It’s not clear if that person was Phillips or another victim.
The sheriff’s office did not say if the assailant was known to the victim, or what might have motivated the attack.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through the sheriff’s office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or called in anonymously at (866) 846-3592.
