The California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Monday, Sept. 12 on Highway 4, east of Hillcrest Avenue.
Christian Sneed, 29, of Bethel Island, was arrested in Fresno on Nov. 13 on an arrest warrant related to an investigation of possible attempted murder in that incident, in addition to charges from the Fresno Police Department, according to a CHP press release.
The CHP recommended charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 17. Sneed is awaiting transfer from Fresno County to Contra Costa County for arraignment, the release stated.
