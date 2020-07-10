A barrage of gunfire between a suspect barricaded in a Knightsen home and deputies from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff ended a day-long standoff, Thursday night, July 9.
The suspect was killed and three deputies were injured in the exchange that took place on the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane. The extent of the injuries suffered by the deputies is not known, though a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office said two of the injured deputies were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The name of the suspect has not yet been released.
The incident began when deputies were called to the home by a report of domestic violence at 9:42 a.m. A female victim said that she had been held against her will overnight, had her ribs broken when the male suspect pushed her onto a coffee table and had been doused with gasoline as the suspect threatened to set her on fire.
The victim was able to flee the house and the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.
The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. along with a hostage negotiation team (HNT). The HNT communicated with the suspect into the evening in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade him to surrender.
The suspect reportedly shot at deputies several times during the day. Around 8 p.m., a number of shots were fired and shouting could be heard. After approximately 15 minutes, the scene quieted until just before 9 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, that’s when the suspect fired his shotgun at deputies, wounding three of them. Deputies returned fire hitting the suspect. He was declared dead at the scene.
One ambulance that had been waiting on Eden Plains Road rushed into the scene, and firefighters who had responded to the incident called for a second ambulance.
The fatal shooting automatically triggers an investigation by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office as well as the Sheriff’s Office.
More details are expected to be released by the Sheriff's office.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.