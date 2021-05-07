Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and attempting to rob a gas station in Discovery Bay, Wednesday, May 5.
Kale Roessler, a 32-year-old Discovery Bay resident, was named by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He was apprehended after leading police on a chase that ended in Brentwood. Roessler was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held without bail on charges including attempted robbery, vehicle theft, robbery and probation violation.
According to Jimmy Lee, CCSO public information officer, the incident began just before 3 p.m. when an automated license plate reader detected a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling on Bixler Road. Minutes later, CCSO deputies were advised of an attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on the 14800 block of Highway 4 in Discovery Bay. The robbery suspect was said to be driving a car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
As deputies converged on the area, they spotted the stolen vehicle, and Roessler attempted to flee. Deputies lost sight of him as he drove into an orchard near the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. They established a perimeter, and with the use of a drone and a helicopter were able to locate the vehicle, a black Honda sedan, hidden under a thick canopy of cherry trees.
“The suspect then ran from the orchard and subsequently across Sellers Avenue into a neighborhood, where he was apprehended in a backyard with the assistance of a K-9,” said CCSO Lt. Mark Johnson.
Officers from the Brentwood Police Department joined the pursuit as fire and ambulance crews responded to the 300 block of Stanwick Court. There the suspect was taken into custody and treated for injuries suffered as he ran from police.
Neighborhood resident Matt Henderson described what he saw after the circling CCSO helicopter drew him outside.
“I went out in the backyard, and we have a basin behind our house,” he said. “I witnessed a gentleman with no shirt jump over a fence running toward the house. At that point I ran back to the house until he ran down past the house. I came out front and that’s when all the sheriff’s cars were here. It looked like they might have apprehended him.”
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.