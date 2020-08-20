City of Brentwood police detectives recently traveled to Kansas to arrest 30-year-old Gonzalo Regalado-Mandujano Jr., for crimes against a child.
Regalado-Mandujano Jr. was extradited back to California and booked into county jail on the following charges: oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, lewd acts with a child under 14 years old and penetration with a foreign object-victim incapable of consent.
According to a post made on the City of Brentwood Police Department Facebook page, detectives traveled to Kansas to arrest the suspect after spending many hours attempting to locate him and bring justice to the victim.
Brentwood PD received assistance from the Hutchinson Police Department, the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office. These multiple agencies, located in Kansas, helped Brentwood detectives coordinate, arrest and extradite the suspect.
