The Brentwood Police Department (PD) is thanking a keen-eyed resident who reported what he suspected to be a burglary in progress, at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning .
The unnamed resident called 911, giving police dispatchers detailed information of what he witnessed at the location. Officers were able to respond quickly, but according to Brentwood PD, the suspects moved swiftly, gathering what they could, including tools, and fled in their car onto the State Route 4 bypass towards Antioch. With the help of Antioch police, the would- be bandits were detained by Antioch police officers not long after fleeing the scene.
The suspects, 29-year-old Jimario Fuller and 38-year-old Michael Kyle, both Antioch residents, were taken to county jail for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. The stolen items were recovered, and the car involved was towed.
