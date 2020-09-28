Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO) responded to the report of a shooting victim just after 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, on the 30 block of McFarlan Road in Knightsen.
Upon their arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. Deputies conducted what was ultimately an unsuccessful search for the assailant. The circumstances around the shooting were called suspicious by a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
“The person shot did not provide any suspect information,” said Jimmy Lee,
CCCSO director of public affairs. “He was uncooperative with deputies. The incident remains under investigation.”
Firefighters and paramedics treated the victim’s wounds on scene and transported him to a waiting air ambulance at Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood. He was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. No further information about the victim’s condition was made available.
