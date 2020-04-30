Sutter Health is now offering drive-in outpatient clinics in the cities of Brentwood and Antioch in a movement to meet medical needs across the Bay Area.
The clinics will tend to patients in need of medical attention, including those with COVID-19 symptoms, but who might be compromised by entering a hospital. The program is an additional safety measure to ensure hospital staff and those who need to enter the hospital are protected.
To go through the drive-thru clinics, patients must first call their primary care physician and discuss their symptoms. Then a clinician will call them, go through a series of screening questions and secure an appointment, during which time, the patient will drive up, and a clinician in full protective gear will be the only person they talk to.
“The only challenge has been the weather,” Dr. Fatima Syed, MD, said, noting the rain and chill when they first opened in East County weeks ago to be the main issue.
Without stepping foot into a hospital, the patient can receive an examination of their heart, lungs, oxygen levels, breathing and more. The range of daily patients seen was 25 to 50. The clinics aren’t specific to East County. Sutter has launched this service throughout the Bay Area, and Dr. Soham Haveri MD, a doctor on-site at one of the Alameda County clinics said that because of the prework, the clinician has a good sense of what’s happening with the patient when they drive in.
“If they need further workup, we come up with a plan,” said Haveri, further stating the challenge to sometimes be convincing nervous patients they need additional care. “I want to thank the community in the Bay Area. Because of the fact that they’ve stayed at home, we haven’t been inundated like places like New York, and I think that’s a testament to our community for staying home and making the sacrifice that I know they’ve had to make.”
To care for those frontline workers, officials said resources available to them include: providing daily updates to all employees and clinicians; keeping only essential workers on-site; and offering disaster pay in specific situations for staff unable to work, in addition to access to licensed therapists and well-being webinars.
“We know that the current environment, which includes added precautions to maintain safe care for patients and providers, can be overwhelming or stressful for our employees, especially as they may face additional challenges in their lives outside of work,” said Jill Ragsdale, chief people and culture officer for Sutter Health. “We are coordinating resources and sharing them with our employees as soon as they are available. Sutter’s care teams are working hard each day, and we want to ensure our staff are cared for and feel supported as they respond to this crisis.”
Syed said that while the unprecedented situation has been anxiety-inducing, it has also brought her team closer together.
“We are working more closely as a team because we understand we are the frontline workers who really need to be there for our society to decrease the amount of anxiety amongst patients,” she said. “Everyone has come together and gone through these challenges with smiling faces.”
To talk to an advice nurse or for concerns regarding COVID symptoms, call 866-961-2889.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.