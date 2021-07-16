An SUV drove into the Eyecare Galleria Optometry building in the 2300 block of Sand Creek Road Friday morning about 11:45 a.m.
Nobody was injured in the accident in the store and the driver was not injured, according to East Contra County Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jeff Burris.
The building sustained damage to the glass doors and windows, but the structure itself was not damaged. The SUV sustained minimal damage as well.
“The incident was not the result of a medical issue,” Burris said.
An employee of Eyecare Galleria Optometry described the incident to the Brentwood Press.
“I was just sitting at the front desk,” said eyewitness Pamm Reed. “I’m doing reception work today and the car just crashed through the front door. It happened really fast and it kept coming.”
She said nobody was hurt, but everyone was just shaken up, and there was a lot of glass everywhere.”
Burris said the business hopes to be back in operation within 48 hours. Engine 52 from Brentwood, Engine 53 from Oakley and Battalion 5 from Brentwood all responded to the scene, as did Brentwood police and American Medical Response. The incident is under investigation by Brentwood police.
