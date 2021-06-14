REGIONAL The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday and continuing until Friday with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. The NWS also issued an extreme heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 are expected.
The temperatures will affect the following areas: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
