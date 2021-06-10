Among the East Bay Regional Park District visitor centers offering programs as pandemic-related restrictions ease is the center at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley.
Located on Big Break Road off Main Street (Highway 4), Big Break is a window on the Delta’s rich cultural and natural history. Outside, there is a kayak launch, a fishing pier, a small amphitheater, a scale model of the entire Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and shoreline trails leading to Brentwood and the Marsh Creek Regional Trail, which is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shoreline trails at Big Break are open every day during daylight hours.
The visitor center is now open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays for information and walk-through exhibits. Starting June 17 it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. The center also is offering free, 30-minute programs led by a naturalist at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon on Saturdays and Sundays on the patio outside the visitor center. The programs are geared for children and their caretakers, but everyone is welcome.
Advance registration is required for the patio programs. You can register by phoning 888-327-2757, option 2.
For information on the status of programs at all the park district visitor centers, check the district website, www.ebparks.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.