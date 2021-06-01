Martinez police arrested a 40-year-old teacher May 30 on multiple felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Jane Shatterly was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility after police served a search warrant at her residence, according to a Martinez police report.
The report said on May 29th, the Martinez Police Department was made aware of an ongoing sexual relationship between a teacher working in a private tutor capacity and her
former teenage student. MPD Detectives investigated the allegations which resulted in the
issuance of an arrest warrant.
On May 30th at about 4:30 p.m., MPD Detectives served a search warrant in the 1500
block of Pine St. in Martinez and took Shetterly into custody. Her bail was set at $250,000.
Shetterly is a high school educator in the West Contra Costa County School District. District leadership was notified of her arrest. At this time, there is only one known victim in this on-
going investigation.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident or other related information, please call Detective
Montano at (925) 494-4085, or the Martinez Police Dispatch at (925) 372-3440.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.