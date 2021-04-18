A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Shannondale Drive in Antioch, Saturday night, April 17.
Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Shannondale Drive shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers found a large gathering, of mostly young adults and juveniles, at the residence.
Once officers entered the garage, they located a 16-year-old victim, down on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers learned that two suspects entered the garage, and at least one of them began shooting at the victim. Afterwards, both suspects fled on-foot in an unknown direction. The identities of both suspects are unknown.
Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.
Antioch officers were forced to call for emergency mutual aid from the surrounding jurisdictions to get the aforementioned crowd under control after several subjects started to assault the officers as they tried to locate the shooting victim.
At least two unidentified subjects were arrested for resisting, delaying, obstructing, or assaulting public safety officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.