A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A 17 year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after driving his car off the road and crashing into a fence along Gateway Road on Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) received a call of a vehicle off the roadway, with a victim potentially ejected from the car, according to Con Fire Captain Jonathan Sagli.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found the driver out of the vehicle and suffering from serious trauma. Crews were able to stabilize the teen at the scene, before he was airlifted to a local trauma center for further treatment, according to Sagli.
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
PHOTOS: Teen hospitalized after crash, ejection from car
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
The driver was traveling westbound on Gateway Road, when his tires hit a patch of gravel on the side of the roadway, according to Chris Sullivan, an eyewitness at the scene. The driver then lost control and tried to overcorrect his actions, before crossing the eastbound lane of traffic and crashing into the fence, Sullivan said. The official cause of the accident is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol.
There were no other human passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. However, the driver’s dog was also ejected from the vehicle. The dog was not hurt, and was recovered by the driver’s family, according to officials.
The driver’s identity was not released, due to his being a minor.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.