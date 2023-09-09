Teen hospitalized after crash, ejection from car

A teen was airlifted to a local trauma center after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Gateway Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9. The accident is under invesitgation by California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

A 17 year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after driving his car off the road and crashing into a fence along Gateway Road on Bethel Island, Saturday, Sept. 9.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) received a call of a vehicle off the roadway, with a victim potentially ejected from the car, according to Con Fire Captain Jonathan Sagli. 

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found the driver out of the vehicle and suffering from serious trauma. Crews were able to stabilize the teen at the scene, before he was airlifted to a local trauma center for further treatment, according to Sagli. 

PHOTOS: Teen hospitalized after crash, ejection from car

