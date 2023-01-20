From staff reports
The victim was identified by police as a 16-year-old boy in an updated press release on Jan. 20. His name will continue to be kept confidential and he remains in critical condition.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading eight articles this month! We appreciate your support. If you want unlimited digital access, please consider a subscription. You can sign up online or call us at 925-634-1441.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From staff reports
The victim was identified by police as a 16-year-old boy in an updated press release on Jan. 20. His name will continue to be kept confidential and he remains in critical condition.
ANTIOCH—An unidentified man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of an Antioch McDonald’s on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Antioch police received multiple calls just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening that a man had entered the McDonald’s located at 4440 Lone Tree Way suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release by the department. Lifesaving measures were implemented at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital. The man’s name, age and other identifying information were not made available.
The suspect is described in the release as “an African American male wearing a black jacket.” Police have encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Gerber at rgerber@antiochca.gov or to text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Check back for updates
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.