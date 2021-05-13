A 13-year-old boy sustained major injuries this week after jumping off the Highway 4 Sand Creek Road overpass onto Sand Creek Road below, according to a press release from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
According to the release, ECFPD Battalion 5 arrived at the scene at 4:43 p.m. to find the boy standing on the side of the overpass. The patient landed on Sand Creek Road.
The boy was transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Oakland with possible multi-system internal injuries, the release stated. The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
