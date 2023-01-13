Teen missing in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD—The Brentwood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating London Clay. He is a 17 year-old male, 5’11, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at his home in Brentwood on Monday, Jan. 9.
If you see London or know of his whereabouts, immediately contact BPD Dispatch at 925-809-7911 or 911 if it is an emergency. Callers may remain anonymous.
