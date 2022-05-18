Discovery Bay’s Willow Lake will be sealed off from water flow next week for an experiment to reduce the number of blue green algal blooms.
The experiment is being conducted and monitored by two separate companies and will last approximately three months. The lake will still be available for residents to use, officials said.
Dave Caron, owner of Aquatic EcoTechnologies, conducted tests in Discovery Bay waters in 2020 and found peroxide to be effective in reducing blooms, but not harming other plant or animal life in the water. He and his team will test results of the experiment that the town is asking residents to help pay for at least $15,000 of the total cost of $200,000.
“The way this is set up is Blue Green Water Technologies is the company that has a new product out,” Caron said. “It is a peroxide-based product that acts differently than the peroxide compounds on the market now. It has a unique way of working when it’s put in the environment. Essentially it floats, so it acts in the surface water where it should be acting.”
Blue green algae grows in warm, stagnant and nutrient-rich shallows, blooming and releasing cyanobacteria, a toxin harmful to people and pets, experts say. The blooms are distinguished by a green, blue-green, white or brown scum that floats on the surface or suspends in the water. The blooms dissipate with fall’s lower temperatures and rain.
For the initial treatment on May 23, it will broadcast its Lake Guard Oxy from a moving boat in predetermined, limited areas. Once the first treatment is complete, follow-up treatments will be limited to specific areas, with lower doses, taking less than an hour. Benjamin Chen, the project manager, said the current schedule allowed for eight treatments, but that number might change.
Caron and his team will be on site to test the lake and surrounding bays before treatment begins, and then after each treatment, comparing samples from within the lake and outside of it. While flow in and out of the lake will be stopped for the duration, water will be let in occasionally as needed.
“Toxic cyanobacterial infections, if not treated properly, will continue to have devastating, often irreversible, effects on the surrounding environment,” said Chen. “Cyanobacteria pose serious health risks to humans and animals. In that respect, risks to human health are not limited to contact with or consumption of contaminated waters, but extends to nearby communities, due to the airborne nature of the cyanotoxins.”
Chen noted the treatment is safe for people, pets and local wildlife.
“Due to the unique formulation of the Lake Guard products, all its ingredients will dissolve completely within a few hours of application,” he said. “This eco-friendly product does not persist or accumulate in the environment, and the active ingredient decomposes quickly to water and oxygen.”
Treatment results will be apparent within 1-3 days. The lake’s condition will continue to improve over time after treatment, and with subsequent low doses. The main goal of the treatment is to keep cyanotoxin levels in the lake below warning advisories for the state of California. Caron and his team will monitor the condition in the lake and surrounding bays throughout the summer, for cyanobacteria, cyanotoxins and a variety of environmental parameters.
“My goal in this is I want to move toward approaches that are not as environmentally damaging as some of the mitigation treatments out there,” said Caron. “We will have groups there every few weeks sampling and monitoring, and if anyone has questions, they are more than welcome to ask. We will be receptive to any questions.”
In addition to Aquatic EcoTechnologies and Blue Green Water Technologies, the partnership bringing this landmark experiment to Discovery Bay includes the Central Valley Water Board, Rec 800, and scientists from USC and UC Davis. Over $200,000 in personnel, products, shipping, travel, room and board is being donated to cover treatment and testing of the 90-acre Willow Lake and surrounding waters.
However, there still remains $30,000 of costs to cover.
“We are working with Rec 800 to possibly help with some of this total if we can somehow come up with at least $15,000,” said Discovery Bay Community Foundation President Jim Mattison, who has been instrumental in bringing this partnership to fruition. “This is a huge opportunity for Discovery Bay, culminating in seven years of hard work to make us a centerpiece as a test bed for blue green algae relief.”
Mattison said the University of Massachusetts had reached out, asking to send equipment to monitor the air particles released by the algae in the summer months, when blooms are at their height.
For more information, or to donate, email Mattison at jim@dbcf.info.
