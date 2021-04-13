The Antioch Police Department has welcomed in new police officer James Desiderio.
James was born in Alameda and grew up in Martinez. James attended College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. After graduating high school, James attended Diablo Valley College and graduated with an associates degree in administration of justice. After college, James attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office academy and graduated last Friday. During his free time, James enjoys the outdoors, fishing, cooking, and traveling. James also enjoys spending time with family and friends.
A fun fact about James is that he is determined to compete in and win a food eating competition.
