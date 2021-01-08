Beginning Saturday, Jan. 23, the popular market at Oak and First streets will be open for business every Saturday year round, from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to a press release from the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association (PCFMA), support from the residents and the City of Brentwood has allowed the organization to remain open and support local businesses and farmers.
“Thank you to the City of Brentwood for your support and assistance with permits,” PCFMA officials wrote in a press release this week. “Thank you to our small business neighbors for your friendship and contributing so much spirit to the market! And to our dedicated farmers, purveyors and PCFMA market managers … See you on the 23rd!”
For more information, visit www.pcfma.org.
