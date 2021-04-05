The City of Brentwood, in collaboration with the East County Senior Coalition and over 80 agencies, will be hosting a Senior Health & Safety Circus Drive-through resource event on Monday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center located at 193 Griffith Lane.
Seniors and Caregivers will receive resources, health and fitness kits, safety and emergency preparedness kits, food, as well as the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine courtesy of the Medical Reserve Corps Contra Costa County Health Services (for seniors and caregivers 18 and over).
To register for this free event, visit www.brentwood.gov or call the Parks and Recreation Department at (925) 516-5444. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required!
This event is an excellent opportunity for service providers and local businesses to re-connect with seniors and caregivers who have been isolated and disconnected due to the pandemic and the digital divide. If you are an agency or business interested in contributing to this event, please email Olivia Alvarez at oalvarez@brentwoodca.gov.
