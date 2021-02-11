The Community Advisory Board was established on February 2, 2021 following passage of Measure X – a countywide sales tax measure providing general purpose revenue for County programs estimated to generate at least $81 million annually.
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals that represent broad and diverse voices, perspectives and expertise, including but not exclusive to: budget justice advocacy, children’s services, community health, consumer advocacy, faith leadership, senior services, fire and public safety protection, housing and homelessness, labor union representation, legal advocacy, local businesses, mental health services, non-partisan civic organizations, policy organizations, public health, racial justice and equity, safety net services, substance abuse services, taxpayers, and youth services, to serve on the newly established Measure X Community Advisory Board.
The Measure X Community Advisory Board is composed of 10 Supervisorial District seats and 7 At-Large seats, for a total of 17 seats and is responsible for the following:
- Overseeing an annual assessment of community needs, focusing primarily on the priority areas identified in the Measure X Needs Assessment, including emergency response (fire/medical), health care, safety net services, preventative care, affordable housing, and support for early childhood, youth, families, and seniors;
- Creating a detailed priority list of the top service gaps based on the results from the Needs Assessment;
- Using the Needs Assessment to make funding priority recommendations to the Board of Supervisors annually;
- Providing an Annual Report on the outcomes and impact of allocated funds; and
To be considered, candidates must either live or work in Contra Costa County. The Community Advisory Board will initially meet as needed to develop recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, then shall meet at least quarterly. During COVID-19, Committee members will meet via online conferencing as permitted by the Governor’s Executive Order N29-20 issued on March 17, 2020.
Members of the Community Advisory Board will receive no compensation for their service and must complete State required ethics training as well as County training on the open meeting laws, including the Ralph M. Brown Act and Better Government Ordinance. Initial members of the Committee shall serve staggered terms of two or three years, with subsequent appointments serving three-year terms, with a maximum of six years served consecutively by any member. Currently elected or appointed public officials, including, but not limited to, Mayors, City Councilmembers, City Managers and Fire Chiefs are not eligible for appointment. Candidate interviews will take place during the month of March and the Board of Supervisors plans to make final appointments in late March or April 2021.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by clicking on the following link on the County website: Application Form. For paper applications, use this form and return to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by email (ClerkofTheBoard@cob.cccounty.us), or mail to County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553 no later than 5pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
