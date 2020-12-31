The Press’ most popular online articles in 2020

Press file photo

The Press’ coverage in June of the county’s COVID-19 reopening plans was the year’s top online story. It had 49,525 page views.

The year has been anything but normal, and our reporters took on the challenge and continued to deliver local news stories to the community all year long. Below is a list of the stories each month of 2020 that were the most popular with our online readers.

January: Chilly waters, mild weather for 40th annual Frozen Bun Run

Pageviews: 8,092

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_BunRun

February: Farmer’s Daughter owner Meredith Nunn passes away

Pageviews: 12,894

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Nunn

March: Multiple vehicle accident on Vasco Road, one dead, two injured

Pageviews: 19,054

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Vasco

April: Shooting in Brentwood critically injures resident

Pageviews: 20,976

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Shooting

May: Contra Costa County remains stricter than state on reopening

Pageviews: 23,034

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_CountyReopening

June: Contra Costa County issues statement regarding COVID-19 reopening timeline

Pageviews: 49,525

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_COVIDtimeline

July: Brentwood Union School District to reopen with full distance learning, July 28

Pageviews: 15,822

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_DistanceLearning

August: [Photos] Deer Zone Fire

Pageviews: 9,832

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_DeerFire

September: [Photos] Reopen California Schools rally in Brentwood

Pageviews: 10,175

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_SchoolRally

October: [Photos] Back the Blue rally in Brentwood

Pageviews: 4,216

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_BackBlue

November: [Photos] Protest in Brentwood

Pageviews: 20,725

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Protest

December: Contra Costa County implementing stay at home orders effective Sunday, Dec. 6

Pageviews: 4,820

http://bit.ly/thepressnet_StayAtHome

