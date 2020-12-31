The Press’ most popular online articles in 2020

The year has been anything but normal, and our reporters took on the challenge and continued to deliver local news stories to the community all year long. Below is a list of the stories each month of 2020 that were the most popular with our online readers.
January: Chilly waters, mild weather for 40th annual Frozen Bun Run
Pageviews: 8,092
February: Farmer’s Daughter owner Meredith Nunn passes away
Pageviews: 12,894
March: Multiple vehicle accident on Vasco Road, one dead, two injured
Pageviews: 19,054
Pageviews: 20,976
May: Contra Costa County remains stricter than state on reopening
Pageviews: 23,034
June: Contra Costa County issues statement regarding COVID-19 reopening timeline
Pageviews: 49,525
July: Brentwood Union School District to reopen with full distance learning, July 28
Pageviews: 15,822
August: [Photos] Deer Zone Fire
Pageviews: 9,832
September: [Photos] Reopen California Schools rally in Brentwood
Pageviews: 10,175
October: [Photos] Back the Blue rally in Brentwood
Pageviews: 4,216
November: [Photos] Protest in Brentwood
Pageviews: 20,725
December: Contra Costa County implementing stay at home orders effective Sunday, Dec. 6
Pageviews: 4,820
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.